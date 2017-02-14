Shelby’s new committee post puts him up-close in the battle to cut EPA regulations

On Monday, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced that he’s been appointed to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The new assignment gives him a prime post that will enable Alabama to have strong input into the process of repealing harmful regulations instilled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In addition to serving on the full committee, Sen. Shelby will also serve on the Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, and Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittees. He’s taking over for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who fought vigorously against the agency’s “job-killing” rules during his time on the committee.

In a statement, the Alabama Senator said that he plans to continue the work that Sessions started.

“This is a critical time for our nation’s environment and public works, which is why I am delighted to pick up where Attorney General Sessions left off in the EPW committee,” said Senator Shelby. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect our nation’s environment while rolling back unnecessary EPA regulations that harm economic growth. I also stand ready to work with the committee and the Trump Administration to bring infrastructure into the 21stCentury both in Alabama and across the country.”

The Trump Administration has made it clear that they plan to make massive cuts to the EPA and will begin rolling back regulations as soon as possible. In January, the President ordered a suspension of business activities within the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. Additionally, just days after taking office, the White House removed online references to the controversial the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule.