Sessions now appears to be one day away from becoming Attorney General

A Democrat-led effort to filibuster the nomination of Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General has just been halted in Washington, opening the door for the Alabama Senator to face final confirmation on Wednesday.

Since President Trump announced Sessions as his pick to lead the Justice Department, he has been pelted by debunked attacks questioning his record on civil rights. The charges have delayed his confirmation until Tuesday, when Senate leaders forced the process along.

The Senate voted on 52-47 to advance Sessions’ nomination by limiting debate. One Democrat sided with the GOP, while the Alabama Republican customarily voted “present.”

“We all know Senator Sessions to be a man of his word. We know he’s a man who believes in the rule of law. We know him as someone who is willing to work with anyone, regardless of party — like when he teamed up on legislation with Democratic colleagues like Senator Durbin and the our late colleague, Ted Kennedy,” Sen. McConnell said.

“We can expect that Senator Sessions, in his new role, will continue fighting to protect the rights and freedoms of all Americans as he also defends the safety and security of our nation,” McConnell added. “Tomorrow, I’ll have more to say about Senator Sessions and the impact he’s had on each of us here. But for now, I’d encourage colleagues to finally come together and show him — and each of these remaining Cabinet nominees — the fair consideration that they deserve.”

Just before the procedural vote in favor of Sessions, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of making Betsy DeVos the next Education Secretary. Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaker, confirming her with a vote of 51-50.