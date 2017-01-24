Sessions AG vote delayed by Democrats

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Jeff Sessions'(R-Ala.) journey to become the next U.S. Attorney General has been delayed by Democrats seeking to “do their due diligence.” The Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on Sessions today, but Senate rules allow for such a move to be pushed back one week if it is on the agenda for the first time.

“As we have done for most nominees…I’m asking that the vote for Senator Sessions be held over until next week,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said at a press conference.

Judiciary Committee approval is the first step in receiving confirmation from the Senate. Sessions served on that very committee prior to his nomination by President Donald J. Trump.

It is expected that the Alabama Senator will gain the approval of his colleagues and make it to the Senate floor for a final vote. To become the next Attorney General, Sessions would need 50 votes from the floor, and Republicans currently hold 52 seats.

Democrats have taken umbrage with Sessions’ nomination since it was formally announced by President Trump. With the exception of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Senate Democrats have attacked their colleague by propagating accusations of racism and asserting he will be unable to equally apply the law to all Americans. In an unprecedented step, one of Sessions fellow Senators, Cory Booker (D-N.J.), testified against him during the confirmation hearings asserting such claims.

With the rule invoked, the Judicary Committee will vote on Sessions’ nomination early next week.

(h/t The Hill)