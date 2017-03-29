Serial political candidate mulls run against Alabama Congressman over healthcare vote

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George has run for office at least seven times since 2000. Now, he’s told WHNT that he may challenge Congressman Mo Brooks after the Huntsville-area Representative voted against the GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort.

According to the station, George has formed an exploratory committee ahead of the 2018 election.

“I see him looking at every chance he can to oppose our President, because he loves Cruz and he just can’t let Cruz go,” George said of Rep. Brooks.

George works at a Limestone County Correctional Facility, though he resides in Arab, which is outside of Rep. Brooks’ district. He says that if he wins the 2018 election he will relocate.

While state lawmakers must live in the district they represent, no such rule applies to congressional legislators.

George had most recently mounted a bid against Governor Bentley in 2014, but only won six percent support in the Republican primary election.

So far, George’s potential candidacy is one of the few signs of pushback against Brooks from within his district.

Last week, Rep. Brooks voted against the Republican-sponsored American Healthcare Act, then filed a one-sentence bill to fully repeal Obamacare.

Throughout the effort to pass the bill, Brooks remained as one of the critical hold-outs against the measure. Prior to its failure, he blasted the plan as “the largest welfare program ever proposed by Republicans in the history of the Republican Party.”

“It’s akin to Christmas where that oratory is pretty but you open up the present and it’s a lump of coal,” he said. “This bill is a lump of coal. …It’s going to be disastrous for our deficit and debt long term.”