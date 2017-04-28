Senator Luther Strange to speak at NRA convention

On Friday, supporters of the Second Amendment will gather in Atlanta for the first annual Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum, hosted by the National Rifle Association (NRA). Alabama Senator Luther Strange will be among those addressing the crowd at the event.

“As a gun owner and sportsman, I am proud to join NRA members from across the country to make the voice of liberty heard,” Sen. Strange said in a statement. “At long last, we have a president who understands that our right to bear arms is the last defense against tyranny, and will treat it with solemn respect. The second amendment reflects the brilliance of our founders, who knew that no right is guaranteed unless we are willing to fight for it, and I remain committed to fighting for the rights of lawful gun owners as the senator for Alabama.”

Strange recently announced his co-sponsorship of the Sportsmen’s Act, which seeks to expand federal lands for hunters and other outdoor groups. Additionally, he joined the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, promoting sports like hunting as “not just a hobby, but a way of life.”

In March, the new Alabama Senator also said that he would join the fight to pass the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow individuals with concealed carry permits in their home state to exercise their privileges in any other concealed carry state.

President Donald Trump is also among those speaking at the National Rifle Association’s gathering. He will become the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan in 1983 to address this group.

Other notable speakers include Alabama’s own Sen. Luther Strange, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), and others. Over 80,000 are expected to be in attendance.

