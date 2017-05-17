Senate Passes Modified Bill Covering Autism Therapy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Senate passed a bill today mandating coverage of autism therapy by a margin of 33-1. The House unanimously passed a similar version earlier this session and the bill now returns to the House for consideration today.

The biggest difference between the two versions came in the form of a Senate amendment from Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) that limited the coverage to patients under the age of 18, and exempted small businesses from providing the coverage—those with less than 51 employees. The regulations will eventually apply to public insurance plans, such as Medicaid and the plans of public employees, but they will not kick in until Dec. 31, 2018.

Pittman cast the sole no vote against the bill, stating it will create obligations that the state cannot afford to pay.

The Business Council of Alabama pointed out that the bill will increase premiums. “The Business Council of Alabama continues to remind lawmakers that mandates are not free,” BCA President and CEO William Canary said in a press release. “It is a tax on those with health insurance.”

The bill’s supporters say the vote is a victory for those seeking relief from the high price of autism therapy, which costs approximately $100 per hour. The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Jim Patterson (R-Meridianville) told Al.com, “It passed because the people wanted it, and for a change, we did what the people wanted rather than the special interests wanted. That’s powerful.”

The House is expected to reconsider the bill today. Patterson has urged his colleagues to accept the Senate changes and send it to the Governor’s mansion to become law.