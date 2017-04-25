Senate candidate’s past ties to Milton McGregor and the AEA raise questions

Randy Brinson, president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama (CCA), announced on Monday that he would enter the race for U.S. Senate. His candidacy is already reviving old questions about his past connections to gambling interests and the once-powerful Alabama Education Association.

In a statement, Brinson touted his leadership with the Christian Coalition and an organization called “Redeem the Vote.” Claiming that he has been “successful in helping shape the moral direction” of the state, he counts himself as one who has spoken out “about corruption and illegal activity that has led to the resignation and conviction of many of our elected leaders.”

However, past reports raise questions about his political relationships.

Brinson, who once railed against raids on illegal gaming facilities and insisted that gambling should be brought to a vote, had been exposed for receiving $300,000 from gambling boss Milton McGregor during the infamous bribery trials that took place in 2011. Under his leadership, the Christian Coalition of Alabama also accepted $12,500 from PACs directly connected with gambling interests.

Brinson’s legacy as the head of the CCA has been full of other contradictions. In 2014, he called a Constitutional Amendment banning Sharia law “silliness.” Though, in 2012, Brinson sided with the Alabama Education Association in opposing charter school legislation. At the time, he warned supporters of the Christian Coalition that the proposed school choice policy could open the door for Sharia law in schools.

“Education policy is one of the major efforts by such radical groups as the Muslim Brotherhood to radicalize more secular countries such as Turkey such that their ideology of Islam and Sharia law can be primary basis of daily life, precisely what is in conflict with American foreign policy,” Brinson wrote while urging voters to oppose charter schools.

Similar to his ties with gambling interests, Brinson also received financial compensation from the AEA. In 2010, he accepted $5,000 for “consulting,” while the union’s PAC gave $2,500 to CCA.

The special election primary for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat will take place on August 15. Other Republicans who will vie for Jeff Sessions’ former office include Senator Luther Strange and State Rep. Ed Henry (R- Hartselle).