Senate candidate’s past ties to Milton McGregor and the AEA raise questions

Randy Brinson

Randy Brinson, president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama (CCA), announced on Monday that he would enter the race for U.S. Senate. His candidacy is already reviving old questions about his past connections to gambling interests and the once-powerful Alabama Education Association.

In a statement, Brinson touted his leadership with the Christian Coalition and an organization called “Redeem the Vote.” Claiming that he has been “successful in helping shape the moral direction” of the state, he counts himself as one who has spoken out “about corruption and illegal activity that has led to the resignation and conviction of many of our elected leaders.”

However, past reports raise questions about his political relationships.

Brinson, who once railed against raids on illegal gaming facilities and insisted that gambling should be brought to a vote, had been exposed for receiving $300,000 from gambling boss Milton McGregor during the infamous bribery trials that took place in 2011. Under his leadership, the Christian Coalition of Alabama also accepted $12,500 from PACs directly connected with gambling interests.

Brinson’s legacy as the head of the CCA has been full of other contradictions. In 2014, he called a Constitutional Amendment banning Sharia law “silliness.” Though, in 2012, Brinson sided with the Alabama Education Association in opposing charter school legislation. At the time, he warned supporters of the Christian Coalition that the proposed school choice policy could open the door for Sharia law in schools.

“Education policy is one of the major efforts by such radical groups as the Muslim Brotherhood to radicalize more secular countries such as Turkey such that their ideology of Islam and Sharia law can be primary basis of daily life, precisely what is in conflict with American foreign policy,” Brinson wrote while urging voters to oppose charter schools.

Similar to his ties with gambling interests, Brinson also received financial compensation from the AEA. In 2010, he accepted $5,000 for “consulting,” while the union’s PAC gave $2,500 to CCA.

The special election primary for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat will take place on August 15. Other Republicans who will vie for Jeff Sessions’ former office include Senator Luther Strange and State Rep. Ed Henry (R- Hartselle).

  • RevHank

    He said Alabama was sent in a new moral direction. I think he should have said the Christian Coalition sent Alabama in an immoral direction. As many have sid or implied, “When God and Jesus ignore your prayers, go into politics.”

  • Stumpy

    Run Mo Run! We need Mo Brooks to move on up to the Senate.

  • ramrodd

    Charters Kill True Choice – While many conservatives are out in the political world Opposing the Crisis of Common Core few realize that the pre-digested, pre-determined SOLUTIONS being proposed and implemented by the Power Elite are to eliminate grassroots America. Bye-bye grasssroots. Bye-bye elected representatives. Hello controlled “governance.”

    http://www.newswithviews.com/iserbyt/iserbyt128.htm

  • ramrodd

    There is no such thing as a Moderate or Radical Muslims, only Apostate ones, and there is no peace in the Religion of Islam, only a cult of death and ruination….we had better stop this practice of surrendering ourselves to our sensitivities and start acting on our rights to Self Preservation, because we are at war with Islam and despite what you are told, there is no such thing as a MODERATE nor Peaceful Islam…

    If you are a Muslim that Practices Quranic, Sharia Law, than you are Devout
    Muslim. You’re Not a Radical nor have you Radicalized Islam, and you certainly didn’t Hijack the Islamic Faith, You Are in fact a DEVOUT Muslim to your Quran and a loyal follower of your prophet Muhammad.

    If You are a Muslim that does not adhere to Quranic Law than you’re an
    Apostate and many are irresponsibly and dangerously labeling them as MODERATES, of which, they are not. Matter of fact, they are even more dangerous because their actions are the most hidden.
    atumpknocker