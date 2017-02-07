Sanctuary cities, fraud reduction, and gun rights: Alabama House and Senate Republicans reveal 2017 agenda

Ahead of the start of session on Tuesday, Alabama House and Senate Republicans have unveiled separate legislative agendas. The proposals share common themes: both aim to spur economic development, cut government waste, and further conservative-minded policies that would bolster gun rights and provide new protections for “the weak and vulnerable.”

Legislation included in the plans, respectively dubbed “Alabama Proud” by House Republicans and “Strengthen Alabama” by the Senate GOP, are set to be given top priority by legislative leaders in their chamber of origin.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said that the Senate Republican plan would “create more opportunity for the hard-working taxpayers of this state.”

“Senate Republicans are committed to building a lasting, positive impact that makes Alabama a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Marsh said.



The Senate GOP plan includes the following measures:

·Crackdown on Medicaid fraud: Would upgrade Medicaid fraud to a Class C felony

·Judicial Resources Allocation Commission: Would allow more streamlined allocation of state resources to courts

·Permitless Carry: Would allow Alabamians to carry guns without a permit

·Raising the tax deduction threshold: Would increase the standard tax deduction from $23k to $33k

·Ban on assisted suicide: Would block “right to die” laws

·Protect religious freedom rights for adoption agencies: Would prevent religious-based adoption agencies from facing religious exclusion from the state



The House Republican plan includes the following proposals:

·Boosting pre-k funding: Would prioritize state dollars to Alabama’s “first class” pre-kindergarten program

·Punishing “sanctuary” cities: Would withhold funding from any city, county, or public college that deems itself as a “sanctuary” area harboring illegal aliens

·Increasing civics education: Would require high-school students to successfully complete a citizenship test before graduating

·Pro-life: One bill would protect medical practitioners from performing an abortion against their religious beliefs, while another would create a Constitutional Amendment declaring Alabama as a pro-life state

·Providing small business resources: Would call upon the governor to revive the Office of Small Business Development

“The House Republican Caucus is proud to serve the people of our state and is equally proud to continue our efforts to uphold the rights, values, and beliefs that Alabamians hold dear,” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said of the House GOP agenda. “We have taken the time to listen to the people of Alabama and based on their feedback, I believe they will be proud to support the initiatives in this agenda.”