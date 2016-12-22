Roy Moore among eight interviewing for Sessions’ Senate seat

Rumors have swirled for weeks that Robert Bentley had been in and out of secretive meetings with state and Congressional lawmakers, as many have begun vying for Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate seat. Now, reports have confirmed that the Governor has started interviewing at least eight candidates for the position, including ousted Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser that the embattled justice met with Governor Bentley on Tuesday.

“He would consider it an honor if appointed to the office of U. S. Senate,” she said.

According to the Governor’s staff, a Survey Monkey link sent to over 400 members of the state’s Republican Executive Committee revealed that Moore was among the party’s favorites to take Sessions’ spot.

The Advertiser also reports that others being considered for the coveted spot include Congressman Mo Brooks, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R- Anniston), and State Senators Arthur Orr (R- Decatur) and Cam Ward (R- Alabaster).

Yellowhammer has extensively covered Moore’s recent political challenges, which stem from his suspension from the bench after he urged Alabama court employees to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples.

In September, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary found that Moore’s order instructing probate judges to violate the SCOTUS decision violated judicial ethics and suspended him for the remainder of his term. If upheld, the suspension ensures that Moore will never sit on the court again. The Alabama state constitution prevents people at or above the age of 70 from running for a seat on the Supreme Court. When Moore’s current term expires in 2019, he will be 71.

He has fought his suspension vigorously, arguing that the disciplinary action is unprecedented and unduly harsh.