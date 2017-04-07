Report: Gov.’s failed understanding of technology revealed evidence of affair to wife

An investigation into alleged corruption surrounding Robert Bentley’s purported affair with a senior aide has revealed some embarrassing facts relating to the case. Among them is how Ms. Bentley confirmed the extramarital relationship thanks to the Governor’s lack of technological know-how.

According to a report released on Friday, Ms. Bentley was able to observe an ongoing affair between the Governor and Rebekah Mason through an old iPad, which Bentley gave his wife. The documents explain he did not understand that the device shared the same Apple user account as his state-issued iPhone, which allowed both instruments to display the same text messages.

On multiple occasions, the Governor simply failed to exercise proper caution and accidentally sent messages meant for Mason to his wife.

“…In the spring 2014, Governor Bentley mistakenly sent to Ms. Bentley a text message that stated, “I love you Rebekah” and was accompanied by a red-rose emoji,” the report states.

During one occasion, Ms. Bentley was able to read texts sent between the Governor and Mason while they were all sitting at the same dinner table for a 2014 event hosted by the Republican Governors Association.

“I can’t take my eyes off of you,” one message from Bentley to Mason said.

Once Bentley became aware that his wife and others were growing increasingly suspicious of an inappropriate relationship, he attempted to hide traces of his contact with Mason. The investigation notes that two Tuscaloosa Best Buy employees claimed they sold the Governor a pre-paid cell phone during the time frame in question.

Yellowhammer has obtained a copy of the full report. You can read the full text here.