Privacy or protection? Birmingham tech expert reacts to Facebook’s increased monitoring

An increase of graphic and violent videos on Facebook, including one Alabama man’s April 26 suicide, have prompted founder Mark Zuckerberg to hire 3,000 new monitors. Though the social media giant hopes to react faster to prevent violent content from spreading, the move is raising eyebrows for some who are unnerved at the thought that it could mean less personal privacy.

Currently, Facebook’s team is responsible for sorting through millions of reports flagging questionable content each week. While the company attempts to respond as quickly as possible, a growing volume of users has meant that disturbing images could sometimes remain online for 24 hours or more before being removed.

Late last month, 49 year-old James M. Jeffrey, a Baldwin County resident, shot himself in the head with a rifle on Facebook live. His suicide was viewed over 1,000 times online before the video was removed.

Wes Thompson, a software developer with Alabama-based tep.io, told Yellowhammer News that Facebook’s decision was a “good use of resources.”

“They are creating 3,000 jobs and working to ensure a safer community,” Thompson said. “I believe that this effort could get help to people who need it faster and I believe it could assist in locking up those who are breaking the law faster. Like anything, it could be used for the wrong reasons, however I believe this is a good move and hopefully achieves the result Mark Zuckerberg has communicated that he desires.”

For those who may be concerned that the additional monitors could threaten online privacy, Thompson reminds that there were already thousands monitoring Facebook video activity before.

“From a privacy standpoint, there will be 3,000 more people added to review / moderate videos, so any videos shared have a higher (almost double) chance of being moderated, he said. “However, considering FB already has 4,500 staff doing this now, I don’t see that this will cause a major shift in privacy concerns.”