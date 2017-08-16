President Trump Takes Credit For Strange’s Success In Election

After receiving nearly 140,000 votes in yesterday’s special election, Sen. Luther Strange is set to face Roy Moore in a run off this September. And according to a tweet by President Trump today, Strange can thank the President for much of the support he received.

As many are aware, the President took to Twitter earlier this month to endorse Sen. Strange. A move that came to the shock of some, since president’s don’t often interfere with state primary elections.

Nevertheless, Sen. Strange accepted the endorsement, making it the center piece of his campaign strategy.

Now, Trump has taken to Twitter again, saying, “Wow, Senator Luther Strange Picked up a lot of Additional Support since my endorsement.”

It has been clear from the beginning of the race that Sen. Strange was the establishment favorite, taking campaign contributions from Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and other super PAC’s. Many voters voiced their distaste for his Washington support, believing Alabama would better be suited with a political outsider.

So, with the runoff set to begin in September, it will be interesting if Alabamian’s back up the President’s statements or choose to go a different route.