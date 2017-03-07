President Trump surprises Alabama students on White House Tour

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A field trip to the White House is an adventure on its own, but meeting the President of the United States is the experience of a lifetime. On Tuesday, one Alabama boy was lucky enough to be a part of a surprise photo-op with President Donald Trump, much to the excitement of his classmates.

Birmingham’s Briarwood Christian School took a trip to visit the White House on a standard tour. The kids were prepared for a hardcore civics lesson, but they did not know was that the president of the United States would make a surprise appearance.

When Trump emerged from behind a corner, the class erupted. The President tproceeded to call up one boy for a picture, leading to more cheers from the crowd.

Yellowhammer founder and former CEO captured the moment in a twitter video, which can be seen below.

“You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour!” Sims tweeted.

Sims took a leave of absence from Yellowhammer to work for the Trump campaign as a communications strategist. After Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Sims accepted a a senior role in his administration as Special Assistant to the President and Director of White House Message Strategy.