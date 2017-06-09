President Invites Governor Ivey and Mayor Day of Thomasville, Alabama To D.C. To Help Solve Infrastructure Problems

Yesterday, Governor Kay Ivey was in Washington, D.C. upon the invitation of the President, to craft solutions to America’s infrastructure problems. In addition to President Trump and Vice President Pence cabinet, the meeting was attended by cabinet members that included Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Alabama was also represented at the meetings by Mayor Sheldon Day of Thomasville.

“I am thankful President Trump asked me to join him in helping identify priorities for his upcoming infrastructure spending plan. I used the opportunity to stress the need to rebuild our roads and bridges and to invest in modern infrastructures such as high-speed internet and telecommunications,” Governor Ivey stated. “I am pleased to hear that the administration also understands infrastructure is more than transportation and that it plans for investments in building schools, hospitals and meeting other government service related needs, especially in rural areas.”

Only eight governors were invited to share their input in the White House Infrastructure Summit that included some 30 state and tribal leaders from across the United States. The goal of the meetings was to craft policies that wisely use federal funds to incentivize state, local and private sector infrastructure investments.

The meetings were relevant to Alabama in addressing infrastructure with regards to rural areas, water supply, transportation challenges, and energy infrastructure. As the President has stated, “Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and railways gleaming across our very, very beautiful land.”

Governor Ivey was optimistic at the conclusion of the Summit:

“After today’s meetings, I am confident President Trump will put forward an infrastructure plan that can achieve bi-partisan support and will meet many needs here in Alabama. As we move closer to the realization of the President’s promise to rebuild our country, it is even more evident that Alabama must be ready to do our part in helping fund these projects around our state,” Governor Ivey commented. “I look forward to working with the Alabama House and Senate to ensure we are ready to hit the ground running once the federal infrastructure plan is implemented.”

Video of the White House Infrastructure Summit: