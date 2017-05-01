Powerful national GOP organization says this Alabama lawmaker is poised to lead

One of the nation’s most influential conservative organizations is preparing to groom a new class of emerging conservative leaders. Among those chosen for their exclusive “Emerging Leaders” program in 2017 is State Senator Bill Hightower (R- Mobile).

The Emerging Leaders program requires select state legislators from around the nation to engage in year-long training on how to be an effective leader. 27 honorees will participate this year.

“As we grow the roster of Republicans who are ready to lead in their state legislatures, our 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders – like Senator Bill Hightower – exemplifies men and women focused on boosting their state’s efforts to create jobs and protect their communities,” said GOPAC Chairman David Avella. “This year’s honorees join the members of Congress, statewide elected officials and state legislative leaders who have benefitted from our mission and programs. We welcome Senator Hightower’s involvement and are excited to help foster his leadership.”

Senator Hightower, who serves as the chair of the Constitution, Campaigns & Elections Committee, said that he expects the program to equip him with greater resources to grow the state.

“Alabama is an amazing state that I’m proud to call home. I look forward to participating in this national leadership program to network with other state legislators as we individually work to make our states even better places to live, work, and run a business,” commented Senator Hightower.

To be selected for the program, an Emerging Leader must be nominated by a member GOPAC’s Legislative Leaders Advisory Board. Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, a GOPAC advisor, nominated Senator Bill Hightower for the major honor this year.

“Senator Hightower is an exemplary leader who wasted no time jumping into tough issues and presenting bold solutions. The GOPAC leadership program will give him even more tools and relationships as he serves Mobile County and helps lead our state,” said Senate Majority Leader Reed.