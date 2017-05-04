Powerful Alabama lawmaker eyeing run for U.S. Senate, takes aim at Strange

As the field becomes more clear in the special election for U.S. Senate, one of Alabama’s most influential state lawmakers is confirming his interest in the seat.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R- Anniston) said he would make a decision this week.

“The first question you have to ask yourself is, ‘Am I the right person for the job?” he said.

Marsh acknowledged that he had been seriously considering running for governor, but is “very comfortable” with Governor Ivey and would find it difficult to run against her.

Though a decision has not yet been made, the Senate President Pro Tem says he spent time in Washington D.C. last week. During his visit, he met with members of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) to address their controversial position to treat appointed Senator Luther Strange as an incumbent.

“All I would ask is that they let Alabama choose its senator,” Marsh said, as reported by the Montgomery Advertiser. “They said ‘Well, we protect our incumbents.’ I said ‘Well, I don’t consider Gov. Bentley’s hand-chosen senator to be the incumbent. I think the people will choose that in an election cycle.”

Last week, Politico Pro reported that the NRSC would not consider working with political consultants who affiliated themselves with other candidates.

“It has also been a clear policy that we will not use vendors who work against our incumbents,” NRSC spokeswoman Katie Martin said.

The policy doesn’t seem to be scaring away others from entering the race. Already, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Rep. Ed Henry, and Alabama Christian Coalition President Randy Brinson has announced a campaign. Congressman Mo Brooks is also considering a bid.

The deadline to file for candidacy is May 17. The primary election is set for August 15.