Political marathon: Alabama congressman to host 11 town hall meetings in only 4 days

During Congress’ recess, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL1) will be hosting a series of 11 town hall meetings in his district from April 17 through 20. Byrne will visit all six counties that make up Alabama’s First Congressional District and will open up the floor to discuss whatever constituents want to talk about.

While Byrne’s office emphasized that the conversation is truly driven by those in attendance, they expect the topics discussed to include health care, national security, illegal immigration, the President’s budget proposal, and economic issues. They also anticipate discussion on more local issues such as the desire for a longer Red Snapper season and building a new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River.

Since being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, Byrne has hosted over 75 town hall meetings. A schedule of his upcoming series can be seen below.

Monday, April 17

Wilmer Town Hall Meeting – 1:30 p.m.

Wilmer Senior Citizens Center

Stapleton Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department

Tuesday, April 18

Satsuma Town Hall Meeting – 10:00 a.m.

Satsuma City Hall

Poarch Creek Town Hall Meeting – 2:30 p.m.

Tribal Council Chambers

Brewton Town Hall Meeting – 5:15 p.m.

Brewton Community Center

Wednesday, April 19

Alabama Port Town Hall Meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Alabama Port Volunteer Fire Department

Daphne Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

Daphne City Hall

Foley Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Foley City Hall

Thursday, April 20

Excel Town Hall Meeting – 11:30 a.m.

Excel Town Hall

Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

Grove Hill Senior Center

Wagarville Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Wagarville Nutrition Center

