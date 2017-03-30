PAID: Alabama Democratic chair pays court fines five years late

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nancy Worley, the chair of the Alabama Democrat Party, owed significant court fees dating back to 2012. Now, reports say that she has paid her fine.

Montgomery County Court documents stated that Worley had owed $1345, which were incurred after she was charged with a misdemeanor five years ago.

She says she never saw a bill, but following the highly-publicized story about her fine, she paid the balance.

“I now have a zero balance receipt and have done what I always do- pay my bills when someone tells me I owe them and when someone sends me a bill,” Worley said in an email to WAAY.

According to WAAY, her critics said “she’s acting as though she’s above the law.” The original story didn’t come to the station’s attention until a current member of the party asked for an investigation into the fines.

She would not immediately agree to pay the outstanding fees.

“I am unaware of any Court charges which I owe in Montgomery, Alabama, since I have never received a notice of any charges,” Worley said in a statement at the time. “I have called one of my attorneys and he does not recall receiving a notice of these charges either. The other attorney is deceased. I have also called the Clerk’s Office and she plans to investigate what, if anything, that I owe. I shall be glad to pay anything I owe if I receive a bill with details.”

Former Alabama House Minority Leader Craig Ford (D- Gadsden), who has long been at odds with Worley, is among those who doubt her side of the story.

“I think her being in the position she’s in, she knows,” Rep. Ford insisted.