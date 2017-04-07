‘On notice’: Rep. Martha Roby details how Trump and Sessions are working to put an end to sanctuary cities

In a column for the Montgomery Advertiser, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.) updated the status of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security’s effort to stifle illegal immigration. Roby says the major focus is on sanctuary cities.

Roby says Attorney General (and former Alabama senator) Jeff Sessions is making a difference on illegal immigration. She writes:

“Just last week, Sessions announced that sanctuary cities will no longer be eligible to receive grants from the Department of Justice. This was a good move. Cities, counties, and states that refuse to cooperate with federal agencies to enforce the laws of this country should not be rewarded with taxpayer dollars intended to facilitate law and order.”

“With the full support of the White House and Congress, Sessions is working to fix the leak. Sanctuary cities have been put on notice: the federal government will no longer tolerate their flagrant disregard for our laws.”

The numbers are on the Trump administration’s side when it comes to a crackdown on illegal immigration. According to testimony by former Border Patrol Chief David V. Aguilar to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the number of apprehensions along the southwest border of the United States is down 67 percent compared to last year at this time. The AP reports that number to be the lowest number in 17 years.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly gives credit to the Trump administration for deterring unauthorized individuals from crossing the border.