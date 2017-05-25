NRA and Alabama Farmers Federation endorse Strange in U.S. Senate race

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) added two prominent organizations to his list of supporters this week, receiving endorsements from the National Rifle Association and the Alabama Farmers Federation. The NRA is the country’s largest grassroots gun rights advocacy organization, and the AFF is Alabama’s largest farm group with more than 357,000 member families.

Chris Cox, the Executive Director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, formally announced the endorsement in a public letter on Wednesday.

“Throughout your career, you have consistently opposed all attempts to ban lawfully-owned firearms and magazines, and have stood strong against Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and former New York Mayer Michael Bloomberg’s gun control agenda,” Cox said. “You have been a champion for gun owners in Alabama and across the country, and you are the right person to succeed Jeff Sessions as U.S. Senator.”

Strange, a lifetime member of the NRA, is proud of his record and the group’s support of his campaign. “This endorsement is an honor and I’m proud that the NRA sees in me what they see in President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and I vow to work alongside them both to put constitutionally-minded conservatives on the federal bench and to protect Americans from gun-grabbing bureaucrats,” he said.

FarmPAC, the political action committee of the AFF, announced its endorsement of Strange on Monday.

“Sen. Strange has proven his commitment to Alabama farmers and forest owners by seeking and securing appointment to the Agriculture Committee and continuing the fight against regulatory overreach,” Federation President Jimmy Parnell said. “Alabama farmers have enjoyed a close working relationship with Sen. Strange, and we look forward to helping him address the needs of rural Alabama as a U.S. senator.”

The AFF is the local member of the American Farm Bureau Federation. As with the NRA, Strange expressed his appreciation in receiving its backing.

“It’s an honor to receive this endorsement from Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabamians they represent,” said Strange. “These are the hard-working people who clothe us and feed us, create jobs in our communities, and keep our economy thriving. It’s a privilege to be their voice in Washington as I serve on the Agriculture Committee, and I look forward to continuing to defend their rights against federal overreach as we roll-back the job-destroying red tape from the Obama administration.”

10 Republicans have officially declared their candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R). The final list of GOP contenders includes James Beretta, Joseph Breault, Randy Brinson, U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5), Dom Gentile, Mary Maxwell, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, Bryan Peeples, State Senator Trip Pittman, and Strange.

Party primary elections will be held on August 15, with a possible runoff on September 26. The general election is set to take place on December 12.