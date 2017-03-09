New Alabama Senator makes United States history for a surprising reason

Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator, Luther Strange, has only held office on Capitol Hill for a few weeks. That hasn’t stopped him from making history. Standing at 6 feet 9 inches, Sen. Strange is officially the tallest Senator in U.S. history.

He’s taking the distinction in stride.

“It was nice to make history when you haven’t even done anything yet,” Sen. Strange told Roll Call in an interview. ” It was kind of funny because it was a topic of conversation when I met my colleagues. There are a number of tall senators — Tom Cotton, John Thune and [Richard] Shelby all were arguing about who is the tallest senator until I got there.”

He added that, since making his debut on Capitol Hill, he’s even been given a “tall” lectern that used to belong to former Senator. He’s now staying at the apartment of the tallest member of Congress, Maryland Rep. Tom McMillen, who stands at 6 feet 11 inches until he gets an apartment.

“It’s the two tallest guys — the tallest guy in history, plus me. It’s great because his house has got tall everything,” he said.

Former Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming previously held the record, standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall. When he heard that his title had been taken from him, he seemed caught off guard.

“What son of a b**** did that?” he jokingly asked a reporter with Roll Call.

After learning more about Sen. Strange, he seemed happy to step aside.

“Oh, Jesus. Well, tell him he’s got me beat hands-down. Not only was I 6 feet 7 inches, but I’m shrinking. Now that I’m 85, I’ve shrunk to 6 feet 5 inches. I’m willing to relinquish that title with great energy and spirit,” Simpson said.