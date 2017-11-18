Defense bill and tax cut passes House… Strange wins one for coastal states… and more

The Washington Week in Review highlights some of what Alabama’s congressional delegation has been saying and doing this week:

— Senator Luther Strange (R-Birmingham), who sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the adoption of an amendment that he co-sponsored alongside Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA). The measure amends the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) Reconciliation Bill, increasing caps on revenue distributed to coastal states in FY 2020 and FY 2021 from $500 to $600 million.

“Today’s vote by the Energy and Natural Resources Committee provides a unique opportunity to address a challenge facing energy producers in Alabama and across the Gulf Coast,” Strange said on Wednesday. “By raising revenue sharing maximums, our amendment would give future security to the thousands of Alabamians touched by the energy sector along our shore. I am proud to join Senator Cassidy in this effort, and look forward to our colleagues’ support on the Senate floor.”

— Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) celebrated the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2018, giving credit to his fellow Senator from Alabama for his efforts.

“I commend Senator Luther Strange for his work in the final Conference negotiations,” Shelby said. “This legislation not only strengthens our military, but it also provides our troops a pay raise and authorizes increased funding for many missile defense, aviation, and ground vehicle and Navy fleet modernization programs in Alabama. I am pleased to support the NDAA and will continue the effort to ensure that the brave men and women of our Armed Forces remain well-equipped, highly trained, and properly funded.”

— Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in a House Judicial Oversight hearing this week raised concerns about the legal liability of websites whose users publish advertisements for prostitution and prostitution of children.

“I’m really interested in finding the right balance between protecting the freedom of expression and protecting the rights of young children, who are victims, who are being abused, without impacting the innovation of the internet,” Roby said.

— Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) voted on Thursday for the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which passed with a vote of 227 to 205.

Byrne pushed back against claims that the bill is a giveaway to the wealthy.

“My colleagues on the other side like to say this bill helps the 1% and they vehemently defend the current tax code,” Byrne said in a speech on the House floor. “You know who benefits from the current code? The 1%. People who can hire lawyers and lobbyists to help them get a special tax break. People who can spend thousands of dollars a year on specialty accountants. If you want to help the 1%, then keep the current, complicated, and confusing tax code that only helps the elite and well-connected. We can do better than that.”

— Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) also celebrated the House’s passage of a tax overhaul.

“I am proud this legislation passed the House today with my support,” Rogers said. ” This bill will help families across East Alabama and the nation keep more of their hard-earned paychecks and will help small business thrive and create new jobs. The bill will also close loopholes, end the Death Tax and protect folks’ IRA and 401k plans. I appreciate President Trump’s leadership on tax reform and am thrilled to see the House pass this important legislation today.”

— Congressman Gary Palmer (R-Hoover), who serves as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Intergovernmental Affairs, led a hearing last week examining the Trump Administration’s efforts to decrease the regulatory burden on vendors and the public. The committee heard from staff of the Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Health and Human Services, and members asked them what they and their agencies are doing to reduce the federal government’s regulatory footprint.

— Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) voted for the passage of FY18 National Defense Authorization Act this week and celebrated the bill as a victory for both the nation and his district.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I was pleased to vote in support of the FY18 National Defense Authorization Act last night which authorizes America’s national defense programs,” Brooks said on Facebook. “Of particular interest to Redstone Arsenal and the Tennessee Valley, the NDAA includes significant funding increases for missile defense and allows Decatur’s United Launch Alliance to continue investing to replace the Russian RD-180 engine. The NDAA takes an important step toward restoring vital funding, modernizing equipment, and providing our warfighters with the weaponry needed to protect America.”

Jeremy Beaman is a Huntsville-native in his final year at the University of Mobile. He spent the summer of 2017 with the Washington Examiner and writes for The College Fix. Follow him on Twitter @jeremywbeaman.