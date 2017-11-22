Moore Campaign: ‘Key witnesses refute that Judge Moore was on mall ban list’

In the wake of the media’s refusal to report on the truth about Judge Roy Moore, the Moore Campaign unveiled key witnesses that debunked claims that Moore was banned from the Gadsden Mall.

“We are intent upon bringing out the truth, when no one in the press or in D.C. seems to care,” said Moore campaign strategist, Brett Doster. “The quotes from these three people who would have personal knowledge of the mall’s security protocol completely counter everything alleged by the liberal media and the Moore Campaign’s political enemies. Roy Moore is an honorable man, and his character is being affirmed by those who know him best.”

“In my 26 years working at Gadsden Mall, I never heard anything about Roy Moore being banned from the mall or any other mention of issues concerning him. As the Operations Manager overseeing Mall Security, I would have been aware of something like that.” – Johnny Adams, employed by the Gadsden Mall for 26 years and was the Operations Manager for 14 years, overseeing mall security.

“As an employee of the Gadsden Mall for Morrison’s Cafeteria Corporation from the late 1970’s through the mid-2000’s, I would like to put forth a statement in regards to the allegations against Judge Roy Moore. During my time at the Gadsden Mall, I formed many lifelong relationships including one with Barnes Boyle and his wife, Brenda. Barnes Boyle was manager of the Gadsden Mall and Brenda was my manager at Morrison’s Cafeteria for many years. Because of this relationship, I was abreast on the latest situations that happened throughout the Gadsden Mall during that time period. There was a prominent man of Etowah County, whom is now deceased that was banned for reasons such as the allegations against Judge Moore. However, due to respect for the family, I decline to reveal his name. Despite allegations against other patrons of the mall, I never heard of Roy Moore’s name come in conversation with any such misconduct against women or a supposed banning from the Gadsden Mall.” – Johnnie V. Sanders, employee of Gadsden Mall from late 70’s to mid-2000’s.

“We did have written reports and things. To my knowledge, he {Moore} was not banned from the mall.” – Barnes Boyle, Former Manager of the Gadsden Mall (1981-1986) WATCH.

“The people of Alabama are tired of false accusations and one-sided reporting from the liberal media,” Doster continued. “Truth matters or it doesn’t and the Moore Campaign will deliver the truth about the character of Judge Roy Moore to affirm what the people of Alabama are already convinced of.”

