MIC DROP: Senator’s one-word response silences Twitter troll who called him & former Sessions staffer the N-word

As contentious Senate hearings over Senator Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General nomination have drawn out leftist attacks against GOP leaders, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott managed to masterfully shut down one racist with a single word.

An egregious tweet was aimed at the South Carolina Senator and and Alabamian

William Smith, a former Sessions staffer who now serves as the chief of staff for Rep. Gary Palmer. The tweet vilified both Republicans as “house n***as” over their support for Sessions’ nomination.

Sen. Scott’s response? “Senate.”

The offensive tweet and the account it originated from were both deleted after the Senator’s response went viral.

Scott’s communications director, Sean Smith, told South Carolina-based newspaper the Post and Courier that the GOP Senator is no stranger to racist remarks.

“Back in the House we had to shut down our phones one day because so many people — not from South Carolina and not conservatives – were calling and saying things like ‘I’m never going to drive through your n****r state again,’” Smith said.

William Smith, who once served as Chief Council for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sessions, testified in favor of his former boss last week.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have never met Senator Sessions claim to know him and know his heart,” Smith told the Senate Judiciary panel. He urged members of the Senate to ignore protests and “30 year old allegations” that have been disproven.

“These groups out there are designed to raise money. They’ve been defeated in the election process. The American people have rejected their views and so the only thing they have left to play is the race card. Senator Sessions is an outstanding man,” he later told Fox News.