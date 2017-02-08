Making Our Courts Great Again: How Trump’s Pick for the Supreme Court Will Impact Your Life for the Better. (opinion)

One reason I love being an attorney is that every day there is something new I get to learn about the world. The law affects everything we do and governs nearly every human interaction. There are laws that govern the food you ate this morning and the car you drove to work. But more importantly, it is the law that can enable your family to live in peace and freedom. Considering the court has become the most powerful branch of government, President Trump’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch may have the greatest impact on your life. Often, the Supreme Court has moved beyond their role of interpreting law to essentially making law. Unlike laws made by Congress which can be reversed by an election, the Supreme Court’s rulings can only be undone by a constitutional amendment. Practically speaking, reversing Supreme Court rulings is nearly impossible. Despite the intentions of our founders, the court now has more power than Congress concerning issues that affect our liberties. Had Hillary won the election, she may have appointed a justice who could have limited second amendment rights and religious liberty. Often, the far left has used the courts to enact laws Congress would not pass because they were politically unpopular. If a left-wing court were to be implemented the role of Congress would be severely limited. Thomas Jefferson once stated the “government which governs less governs best,” which is why we need justices who will interpret the Constitution as it was intended. The Bill of Rights, at its core, is a restriction on the power of the federal government to protect the rights of the people. Neil Gorsuch understands that his role as a judge is to faithfully interpret the law and the Constitution as written instead of imposing his views on the law.

Justice Scalia once had a stamp on his desk that said, “stupid but constitutional” to remind him that his job wasn’t to opine on the wisdom of a given law but to determine whether it was constitutional. Like Justice Scalia, Neil Gorsuch is a brilliant legal scholar who has an unassailable reputation within the legal community and was confirmed unanimously by the senate 10 years ago. One of the most notable endorsements of Gorsuch is Neal Katyal, who served as President Obama’s solicitor general. He stated, “Judge Gorsuch is one of the most thoughtful and brilliant judges to have served our nation over the last century, as a judge, he has always put aside his personal views to serve the rule of law. To boot, as those of us who have worked with him can attest, he is a wonderfully decent and humane person. I strongly support his nomination to the Supreme Court.” Judge Gorsuch is uniquely qualified to fill the seat of Justice Scalia because of his enduring faithfulness to the law and the Constitution. I realize the Democrats are furious that Obama’s pick to the Supreme Court was not given a hearing. Although the GOP was following precedent, I certainly think Obama’s pick could have been treated more respectfully. However, Neil Gorsuch had no part in the decision to deny Obama’s pick a hearing and he should be considered on his qualifications and given an up or down vote. Although the GOP can use the so called “nuclear option” to pass Gorsuch through the senate with a bare majority, I hope it does not come to that. The use of this option will create even greater causticity in DC, which is unneeded considering the current polarity in our political system.

Despite the opposition on the left, I believe Judge Gorsuch will be installed on the Supreme Court and he will faithfully interpret the laws and the Constitution. As an attorney, I see the immense power that the government has to interfere with the lives of its citizens and I believe that the court was set up to protect us from a government that became too intrusive. Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extension. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” Judge Gorsuch’s appointment will help protect freedom both for us and for generations to come.



Mr. Reid is general practice attorney in Birmingham Alabama, he has worked for republican leadership in the house in DC and was a health policy advisor to the governor of Alabama, you can contact him by email at chris.reid@reidlawalabama.com or by phone at 205-913-7406. For a full description of his practice area’s go to www.reidlawalabama.com

