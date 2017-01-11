Leftwing site smears Alabama for having the country’s most ‘Trumpy’ congressional district; congressman says it’s a compliment

Liberal website The Daily Kos may have unwittingly provided a compliment to one of Alabama’s congressional districts by naming it as the most “Trumpy” in the nation.

The website, which is in the process of recording percentages of Republican and Democrat votes in each congressional district across the nation, found that the Fourth Congressional District achieved an unusually high pro-Trump percentage, even for Alabama.

“Depending on how you measure it, GOP Rep. Robert Aderholt’s Alabama’s 4th is likely the most Trumpy congressional district in the nation: This rural northern seat backed Trump 80.34-17.45,” the publication wrote. “While we still have some states left to calculate, it’s unlikely (though not impossible) that any district will give Trump more than 80.34 percent of the vote.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents the Fourth Congressional District, says that he is proud of the title.

“According to a report, the 4th Congressional District of Alabama voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence by a wider margin than any other district in the country. I’m proud to be in Congress working to implement Mr. Trump’s plan to revitalize our country,” Rep. Aderholt wrote on Facebook. “I’m also excited that in just a little more than a week, Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be officially sworn in as our new President and Vice President.”

Alabama has a special place in Trump’s success, as the movement to elect him first gained recognition during his appearance in Mobile. In the general election, he carried the Yellowhammer State with 62 percent of the vote.