Jefferson County Commission president launches run for Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — David Carrington, the current president of the Jefferson County Commission, announced his intention to run for governor on Monday with his “A Governor 4Us” platform. His plan for the Alabama consists of four U’s, including unifying the state with trustworthy leadership, upgrading education in and out, unlocking jobs in and up, and untangling the mess in Montgomery. He will run as a Republican.

“I’m excited to share my four point vision for Alabama,” Carrington said in a press release. “It’s forward-looking and can be embraced and supported by all Alabama citizens.”

Carrington has served on the Jefferson County Commission as the state’s largest local government has navigated its way through a historic financial and operational collapse. Prior to his time on the commission, Carrington served on the Vestavia Hills City Council for six years, four of which he served as the body’s president.

Aside from his work in government, Carrington is the president of RacingUSA.com, one of the nation’s largest retailers of NASCAR merchandise. He was previously president of WDC Systems and a vice president at Parisian. He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a graduate degree in Business Administration, both from the University of Houston.

