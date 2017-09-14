Interim Education Superintendent Named

As reported by WKRG News, earlier today the Alabama Department of Education school board named Dr. Ed Richardson as interim superintendent. Dr. Richardson will leave his post as chairman of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission to assume the post.

As we reported yesterday, former superintendent Michael Sentance resigned following a months-long battle with certain members of Alabama’s State Board of Education (SBOE) that colored his stint as Alabama’s superintendent.

After meeting with Governor Ivey about the vacancy, Richardson agreed to take the position earlier this morning. The position is not foreign to Richardson, however, as he previously served as superintendent from 1995 to 2004.

The board approved his position by an 8-1 vote.

“I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Richardson in being the (interim) superintendent,” said Governor Ivey.

Dr. Richardson holds a B.S., M.Ed. and Ed.D. from Auburn University, and began his career in education as a classroom teacher in Montgomery County. He was also superintendent of schools for the Auburn City Board of Education, and served as President of Auburn University from 2004-2007, after his stint as state superintendent.