As her influence grows on Capitol Hill, Democrats target Rep. Martha Roby



Congresswoman Martha Roby has had a big month in Washington. After securing two influential committee spots and being highlighted as an upcoming Capitol Hill leader, she has now been named as a targeted Republican by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

On Monday, the DCCC released a memo naming targeted Republican House seats that they will attempt to flip in 2018. In total, the list includes 59 GOP lawmakers.

The DCCC’s attack comes as Rep. Roby has gained appointments to critical posts on the House Judiciary Committee and Defense Appropriations subcommittee. Both roles place her directly in battle over many important issues to conservatives, like immigration, abortion, and rebuilding a strong national defense.

“Our military installations are a critical component of Alabama’s 2nd District and our state,” Roby said of her appointment to the Defense Appropriations subcommittee. “From day one of my service in Congress, I have fought to ensure proper funding of our Armed Forces. We must ensure that our military remains the world’s most capable while using taxpayers’ money efficiently and responsibly.”

Though it’s rare for any congressional lawmaker to serve on two coveted committee positions simultaneously, House Speaker Paul Ryan indicated that the move was a vote of confidence in the Alabama lawmaker’s role in Congress.

“At this critical time for our country, we have asked Martha Roby to serve on the Judiciary Committee while continuing her service on the Appropriations Committee. Balancing this workload is not easy, but I have every confidence Martha will make important contributions on both committees. I am grateful that she has agreed to take on this additional role,” Speaker Ryan said.

A spokesperson for Roby, Todd Stacy, declined to comment directly on the DCCC’s agenda against the Montgomery-area congresswoman, but indicated that going after Roby would mean a fight.

“If the Democrats think attacking Martha Roby for repealing Obamacare, fighting on behalf of the unborn, and cracking down on illegal immigration is a winning strategy, they might not know much about the 2nd District,” Stacy said. “I think they’ll find that those are some of the very reasons why voters have sent her to Washington to fight on their behalf.”