Gov. Ivey expressed one big concern when it comes to moving the special election for Jeff Sessions’ seat

Gov. Kay Ivey was asked by reporters in Montgomery Thursday afternoon about whether she plans to move up the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Luther Strange in February to temporarily fill that seat and was intending to hold the special election during the general election in November of 2018.

Gov. Ivey said she understands the concerns that people have but said she is mindful about the cost that it would produce. She said it would cost taxpayers $15 million to move the election.

When asked about Strange, Ivey called him an honorable person.