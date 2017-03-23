Gov. Bentley reaffirms he has no plans to resign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Speaking to a group of reporters in Birmingham this week, Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) starkly denied rumors that he plans to resign in the near future.

“I have no intention of not doing what God has called me to do and that is serve the people of this state,” Bentley told WBRC. “I have done absolutely nothing. All have I have done is serve the people of the state of Alabama. I can assure the people of Alabama I have never done anything illegal. I have never done anything unethical. My story has not been told.”

Last week, rumors began swirling around the state that the governor would soon resign amid the pressures of a state-led investigation and impending impeachment. His office responded by saying that a resignation was not in the cards.

“Gov. Bentley takes very seriously his call to serve as Alabama’s 53rd Governor, and considers it the greatest honor of his life,” spokesperson Yasamie August said in a statement to AL.com. “He has plans only to continue to serve the people of this state, and as he stated so clearly in his 2017 State of the State address, to ‘finish the race.’”

The governor is currently mired in investigations and is facing potential impeachment. The House Judiciary Committee has instructed special counsel Jack Sharman to proceed with an investigation against Bentley. It had been on hold after Attorney General Luther Strange asked the legislative panel to pause their efforts in order to avoid legal conflicts that would cross with his office’s work.

