Frightened Jewish center leaders ask for meeting with Sessions

In light of numerous recent bomb threats, the leaders of the Jewish Community Centers of North America requested a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss their immediate safety concerns. Sent on Wednesday, the JCC’s letter pleaded for the help of the Department of Justice in order to track down the perpetrators.

“Since the beginning of January, Jewish Community Centers, schools, and other Jewish institutions in more than 30 states have been threatened over 100 times,forcing evacuations and bomb searches, and creating disruption and fear,” the letter states. “We are frustrated with the progress in resolving this situation. We insist that all relevant federal agencies, including your own, apply all the resources available to identify and bring the perpetrator or perpetrators, who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in communities across the country, to justice.”

In Birmingham, the Levite Jewish Community center has been threatened four separate times, receiving its most recent bomb threat just this week. The LJCC also received bomb threats on Jan. 18, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incidents.

President Donald J. Trump came out late last month to condemn such threats against the Jewish community. “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community at community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said. “I certainly hope they catch the people.”

(h/t ABC 33/40)