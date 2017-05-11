Former U.S. Attorney declares candidacy for U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones announced on Wednesday that he will be running for Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat, becoming only the second Democrat to declare. Jones gained prominence in the legal community following his successful prosecution the Ku Klux Klan members behind the killings of four African-American girls at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in 1963.

Jones was appointed to serve as the U.S. Attorney in the Birmingham area by President Bill Clinton in 1997. During his time in the office, he worked on cases involving the the Sixteenth Street bombers and abortion clinic bomber Eric Robert Rudolph. He holds a B.S.from The University of Alabama and a J.D. from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. Currently, Jones works in private practice at the firm Jones & Hawley P.C.

In a letter to the Associated Press, Jones said state-level political corruption inspired him to seek public office. “Alabama has been embarrassed enough the last few years by political leaders who have not been leaders at all,” Jones wrote. “Instead of listening to the concerns that each of face every day, like jobs and wages, adequate and affordable health care and first rate educations for our children and grandchildren, they have played on our fears and exploited our divisions for their own self interests.”

On the Republican side, Sen. Luther Strange, Roy Moore, Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle), businessman Dom Gentile, and Randy Brinson of the Christian Coalition of Alabama have already declared. For now, the only other Democrat running is Ron Crumpton.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s (R-Ala.) declaration, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is May 17. Both Republicans and Democrats will hold their primaries on August 15, and the general election will be held on December 12.