Former Sessions staffer to write Trump’s inaugural address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stephen Miller, former staffer for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), will be writing the inaugural address for President-Elect Donald J. Trump, which will be delivered from the Capitol on Jan. 20. In his multi-faceted role with the Trump Campaign, Miller wrote the majority of Trump’s prepared speeches, including his prime-time address to the Republican National Convention.

According to a report from POLITICO, the speech will likely focus on nationalist themes such as improving the nation’s education system, infrastructure, border security, the state of the military, and the economy – more specifically, the outsourcing of jobs to low-wage countries.

Members of the Trump team were in no way surprised by the selection of Miller to craft the message, as the 31-year old is known as somewhat of a prodigy in Trump circles. “Steve’s a machine,” Jason Miller, a Trump aide, said to POLITICO (the two men are not related). “I’ve literally seen him knock out three speeches in a day.”

Earlier this month, the President-Elect announced that Miller will serve as the next Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Policy.

“Stephen played a central and wide-ranging role in our primary and general election campaign,” President-Elect Trump said. “He is deeply committed to the America First agenda, and understands the policies and actions necessary to put that agenda into effect. He is a strong advocate for protecting American workers, and will fulfill a crucial role in my Administration as my senior advisor on matters of policy.”

During his time advising members of Congress, Miller played a role in several key policy debates and served in senior leadership roles on both the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sessions and Miller will likely reunite in the White House, as Sessions – pending Senate confirmation – will be the next U.S. Attorney General.

