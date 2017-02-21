Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville considering run for governor

AUBURN, Ala. — According to sources from inside the Alabama Republican Party former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville is considering running for Governor of Alabama in 2018. Terry Lathan, the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports that Tuberville plans on making a decision on 2018 in the next two weeks.

Political consultant Steve French told sports website Saturday Down South that he believes Tuberville has a good shot to make it to the Governor’s Mansion. “I think Tommy would stand a slugger’s chance of getting elected,” he said.

During his time at Auburn from 1999 to 2008, Tuberville went 85-40. From 2002 to 2007, he won six straight games over arch-rival Alabama. His 2004 team went undefeated, but failed to earn an invitation to the national championship.

Alabama’s current governor, Robert Bentley (R), is term limited and cannot run in the 2018 cycle.

(h/t Saturday Down South)