Former Auburn coach files paperwork to run for Alabama Governor

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville is continuing to fuel rumors that he will soon announce a run for governor.

According to reports, Tuberville has filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office, indicating that he has loaned himself $100,000 ahead of a run and would declare as a Republican.

Tuberville is the second GOP candidate to file with the state, including Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh.

Though he is certainly drawing closer to making an announcement, Tuberville still says that he has not made a decision. However, last week he said that he has spent the past few weeks on a “listening tour” across the state.

“I’m going around the state talking to people, visiting with police chiefs, sheriffs. I’ve done a lot of research,” Tuberville told the station. “I’m going to take a couple of weeks and talk to people and see what needs they have, what questions they have about the state, and what I would do if I happened to be the governor.”

“It’s been fun,” he added. “It’s still about competition. It’s about leading. It’s about doing things to make peoples’ lives better.”

Tuberville coached Auburn’s football team from 1999 to 2008.

Last week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also suggested that he is considering a run for governor.

There will likely be many candidates for the state’s top executive position in 2018. Others who are said to be mulling a run include ousted Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Auditor Jim Zeigler, Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington, and Secretary of State John Merrill.