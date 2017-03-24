Former Alabama GOP Chairman’s wife passes away after being struck by car
Former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, Bill Armistead, announced on Thursday evening that his wife had died following a tragic accident.
The West Alabama Watchman reports that Emily Armistead was struck by a car on Highway 43 in Linden while crossing the street. She and her husband were walking to Linden United Methodist Church to attend a funeral.
According to the Watchman, she died shortly following the accident after being she was transported to Bryan W. Whitfield Memorial Hospital in Demopolis.
In a Facebook post, Bill Armistead, who served as the chair of the Alabama GOP from 2011 to 2015, called his wife “the love of his life.”
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I lost the love of my life today in a tragic automobile accident,” he wrote. “Emily and I would have been married 49 years on April 6th and I thank God for giving me the woman that He created to be my wife for these wonderful years. And, there could not have been a better wife, mother and grandmother in all the world. Now, Emily is with Jesus for all of eternity where I look forward to joining her at God’s chosen time. Thanks to my many friends who have heard the news today and I am sorry I haven’t been able to respond to all. I felt this was the best way to get the word out to as many as possible. We covet your prayers. ‘The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.’ Job 1:21”