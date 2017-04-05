Exclusive: Teasing a run for governor, Tuberville meets with Montgomery power players

As buzz continues to grow over whether or not Tommy Tuberville will run for governor, Yellowhammer has learned that the former Auburn coach is spending the week meeting with influential associations and Alabama power brokers.

An insider close to Tuberville says that groups like the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), the Alabama Realtors Association, and others have met with the potential candidate to discuss issues related to 2018.

Tuberville has not yet announced whether he will run for the state’s top office, though he appears to be getting close to making an announcement. He recently filed paperwork laying the groundwork for a campaign, indicating that he has loaned himself $100,000 and would run as a Republican.

“Coach Tuberville has been encouraged by the overwhelming support he has received to run for governor,” one source said. “His listening tour has taken him across the state to hear about the everyday challenges that Alabamians are facing. I anticipate that he will make a decision in the near future.”

Last week, Tuberville said his “listening tour” has opened his eyes to several issues important to Alabama voters.

“I’m going around the state talking to people, visiting with police chiefs, sheriffs. I’ve done a lot of research,” the coach told Birmingham’s WVTM in an interview. “I’m going to take a couple of weeks and talk to people and see what needs they have, what questions they have about the state, and what I would do if I happened to be the governor.”

“It’s been fun,” he added. “It’s still about competition. It’s about leading. It’s about doing things to make peoples’ lives better.”

While the former Auburn coach has faced questions about whether or not he could appeal to Alabama fans, he says that he views a possible run with seriousness. Tuberville stated that he would seek serve all Alabamians.

“Being the governor of a state’s not a game,” Tuberville said. “It’s real life. A governor makes a lot of decisions about whether people are going to have a better life or not as good a life.”

Tuberville coached Auburn’s football team from 1999 to 2008.