Democrats delay Sessions approval in judiciary committee over immigration order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Democrats effectively delayed the Judiciary Committee’s vote to approve Sen Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), which is the first step required for him to become the next Attorney General of the United States. The latest instance of fallout from President Trump’s refugee and immigration executive order, Session’s nomination has come under increased scrutiny from his liberal colleagues who question his ability to adequately enforce equal justice under the law.

“Not one order idea or pronouncement is meant to bring this country together; they only serve to drive us further apart,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) “It is in this context we are being asked to consider this nomination.”

Sessions, and his Republican colleagues, have vehemently defended his reputation, his record, and his ability to do the job of Attorney General. “He knows the department better than any nominee for attorney general, he’s a man of his word, and most importantly he will enforce the law no matter whether he would have supported that law as a member of the Senate,” Committee chairman Sen Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order placing a ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and a 120-day ban on other refugees. While cheered by his supporters, the executive order has faced criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and the international community.

The American Civil Liberties Union called for Democrats to protest Trump’s nominations until the executive order is rolled back. Throughout the day, Democrats failed to show up to approval votes on several of Trump’s selections, including Sessions.

“We’ve got [attorney general nominee] Jeff Sessions, who we’re told was involved somehow in the drafting of these executive orders,” said Faiz Shakir, political director for the ACLU. “If they want to press this through, say: You don’t get an attorney general until you overturn the Muslim ban.”