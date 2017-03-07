Demeaning an Honorable Man: The Half-Baked Effort to Disparage Jeff Sessions

In the past few days, The Washington Post, CNN, and a host of others have struck up the band and the chorus of their latest number is simple: call Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the carpet.

Forget the fact that Mr. Sessions is an honorable man who’s earned the public’s trust every day since 1981. Forget the fact that the President of the United States entrusted him with the high calling of the nation’s top law enforcement officer for the same reasons. The detractors now demand answers to their flimsy questions, treating this good and decent man as if his long track record of honor is somehow irrelevant.

The straws at which they’re grasping surround the fact that Mr. Sessions told Congress he wasn’t aware of the Trump campaign working with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election, and that he personally had no such conversations with the Russians.

In other words, he was asked a specific question about the campaign and he provided an honest answer.

However, because Mr. Sessions interacted with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in his capacities as a U.S. Senator, the past week has ignited a firestorm of endless accusations against the U.S. Attorney General from Alabama.

While these outlandish notions probably shouldn’t be dignified with a response, their elementary reasoning makes it hard to resist. To say Mr. Sessions lied to Mr. Franken is like saying a husband asked his wife what she’d do if she learned their son snatched a cookie before dinner, the wife replying that she didn’t know of any missing cookies, much less if the boy had snatched one, and all the neighbors accusing her of lying because she corrected her son for failing to do his homework. The homework clearly wouldn’t be part of her response because her husband asked about a cookie. No reasonable person would see this a “gotcha” zinger, and demand reprisal for the wife.

Their flawed reasoning notwithstanding, it’s not enough for these accusers to merely say Mr. Sessions lied. The likes of Nancy Pelosi and Claire McCaskill are now demanding that he step down as the U.S. Attorney General. Sure, they’d like to see that happen, but this demand is merely their inflated asking price. Their real end game is clear: impugn his character, damage his reputation, and diminish his credibility—by any means necessary, while certainly not letting the truth stand in their way.

Because facts never seem to interfere with such witch hunts, hypocrisy likewise seems lost on the accusers. While the book on hypocrisy surrounding last year’s election would make the Brothers Karamazov seem like a short story, one irony is too palatable to ignore: last summer’s meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton.

Both Mrs. Lynch and Mr. Sessions were accused of using their meetings in question to influence the election, so let’s see how they stack up against one another.

Mrs. Lynch had no legitimate purpose to meet with Mr. Clinton in her role as Attorney General. Then-Senator Sessions had completely legitimate purposes for his interactions with ambassador Kislyak, as a U.S. Senator on the Armed Services Committee.

Mrs. Lynch claimed she and Clinton wound up on that tarmac and met in private only to discuss golf, grandchildren and such, though it was only days before her subordinate, FBI Director James Comey, announced he would not press charges against Hillary Clinton over her private email server. Mr. Sessions plausibly claimed he discussed matters relating to his service in the Senate, not the campaign.

Mrs. Lynch’s meetings were on a private plane, alone with Mr. Clinton, on a tarmac in Phoenix. Mr. Sessions meetings were at the Heritage Foundation and his U.S. Senate office, in the full light of day— hardly the settings one would pick to stage a clandestine effort to overthrow the U.S. presidential election.

The same folks now sanctimoniously demanding Mr. Sessions be investigated, resign, and the like, never saw the need to ask Mrs. Lynch to do the same, nor did they impugn her character, notwithstanding the obvious differences noted above.

Perhaps that’s why Philip Bump at the Washington Post tweeted: “Put together a timeline on what Sessions did and said and, and am now thinking the Dems are overplaying their hand.”

Man, if ever there were an understatement…