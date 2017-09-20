David Sessions Enters Race For State Senate

As reported by WKRG News, State Representative David Sessions has announced his intent to run for Alabama State Senate.

Earlier today, Sessions, who is a Representative for District 105, made public that he will seek the District 35 State Senate seat vacated by Bill Hightower.

In his current capacity, Sessions serves as Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He is a native of Mobile, and the co-owner of Sessions Farms, a diversified family farming operation in south Mobile County. Sessions has sat on the Board of Directors for Grand Bay Waterworks and committees with the Alabama Farmers Federation.

In a press release on his upcoming campaign, Sessions said, “Long before I ran for office, I began working hard to make our community a stronger, better place to live. As a farmer here in south Mobile County, I know the challenges facing our community not only with the economy and transportation but the erosion of social values and common sense. When I ran for office six years ago, I promised I’d fight to bring back our fair share, and I’m going to keep doing exactly that, I’ll just be two floors up from where I work today.”

The primary election is set to take place June 5, 2018.