Contender for Sessions’ Senate seat just received national honor

Key lawmakers and notable politicos from across the state have just begun a formal interview process with Governor Robert Bentley, vying for a chance to become the state’s next U.S. Senator. Now, in the heat of the process, one contender has just received recognition as a rising national leader.

The Aspen Institute, a Colorado-based, non-partisan think tank devoted to addressing some of the world’s most complex problems, announced this week that State Representative Bill Poole (R- Tuscaloosa) has been chosen as one of 24 “rising political stars” in the country. As a result, he has been awarded a coveted Rodel Fellowship, which is extended by invitation-only to leaders who demonstrate an “ability to work responsibly across partisan divisions and bring greater civility to public discourse.”

“These men and women represent the very best among the new generation of America’s political leadership,” former Congressman Mickey Edwards, the program’s director, said in announcing Poole’s inclusion in the scholarship class. “They have each won the notice and praise of their constituents and their colleagues and have shown a dedication to public service that is an encouraging sign in a time of great challenge.”

It’s not the first time Rep. Poole has been pointed to as an emerging leader. As the chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, he was also flagged as a strong potential candidate for Speaker of the House earlier this year, though he opted not to seek the powerful position. Still, the honor comes at a unique time for the Tuscaloosa-area Representative, who was also confirmed this week to be among 11 interviewees under consideration for a gubernatorial appointment to Jeff Sessions U.S. Senate seat.

“I believe Alabama is best served when its leaders surround themselves with the best information, the most innovative ideas, and leading experts in their fields to solve the important issues that face our state,” Poole said in a statement. “The Rodel Fellowship provides an incredible opportunity to communicate with leaders from across the nation regarding problems that we all face. I’m honored to have been selected for this prestigious program and I expect our work will provide me with useful information and materials that will have an immediate impact on my work as a State Legislator and on behalf of the citizens of Alabama.”

