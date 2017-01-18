Conservatives give over $625k for historically black Alabama college to perform at Trump inauguration

Conservatives from across the nation have given hundreds of thousands in donations to an Alabama historically black college marching band to ensure they are able to participate in Friday’s inaugural parade.

Generous donations began to pour in after Talladega College President Billy Hawkins appeared on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor.” At the time, Hawkins explained that the college’s leaders had begun receiving threats and attacks over their decision to participate in Trump’s inaugural parade.

Now, the president’s concern for the band’s travel expenses has led to a fundraising blow-out.

Though members of the Talladega College Great Tornado Band first set out to raise $75,000, they have now managed to collect over $625,000 through the group’s GoFundMe account.

In a press conference on Friday, Hawkins said that the response amounted to “probably the single greatest fundraising effort” in Talladega’s 150-year history.

“If you can just picture in your mind, the Talladega Marching Tornadoes marching down Pennsylvania Avenue and having the opportunity to be a part of an historic moment. That these students will remember the rest of their life. And that’s why I made the decision to give these young students and opportunity,” Hawkins said.

He said that he continues to receive threats, but stands by his decision.

“I’ve received such hate,” he said. “And it’s just amazing to me that folks could have such hate in their hearts for a person making a decision to support his students. So let the hate come, but I still support my students.”

Talladega College opened in 1867 and was founded by two former slaves, William Savery and Thomas Tarrant. Today, the private HBCU has 1,500 students on its 50 acre campus. The band, known as The Great Tornado, was founded in 2012, and is the schools largest student organization with 200 members.

In total, there will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups.