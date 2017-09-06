Conservative Leaders Call For End To SPLC’s “Hatewatch”

  • on September 6, 2017 at 5:27 pm CDT

Edwin Meese, Heritage Foundation (L), Tony Perkins, FRC (R)

National conservative leaders published an open letter today from the website of the Family Research Council (FRC) that asked the mainstream media to stop using data from the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Hatewatch” database.

Today’s letter was signed by 46 conservative leaders from across the country that include movement stalwarts like FRC’s Tony Perkins; former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese, now the Ronald Reagan Distinguished Fellow Emeritus at the Heritage Foundation; Gary Bauer of American Values; and Michael Farris of Alliance Defending Freedom, to name a few.

The eight-page letter read in part:

“We are writing to you as individuals or as representatives of organizations who are deeply troubled by several recent examples of the media’s use of data…The SPLC is a discredited, left-wing, political activist organization that seeks to silence its political opponents with a ‘hate group’ label of its own invention and application that is not only false and defamatory, but that also endangers the lives of those targeted with it…All reputable news organizations should immediately stop using the SPLC descriptions of individuals and organizations based on the SPLC’s obvious political prejudices.”

Near the end of the letter, the signers pointed out the hypocrisy of the media for using the SPLC’s hate map, as they wrote:

We wonder how the media would react if a corresponding situation arose on the center-right of the political spectrum.For example,let’s assume that congressional debate were raging as to whether or not taxpayers should continue to fund Planned Parenthood, which receives about $500 million a year from Congress. If a national pro-life advocacy organization were to release a map with caricatures of abortionists and title it, “Here’s Where the Baby Killers are Located in Your State,” would the media run the story? Would it reprint the map and discuss the location of these “pro-death” doctors throughout the news day? Clearly, it would not.

The letter also shed light on the SPLC’s hypocrisy for designing “hatewatch” which denigrates those who merely hold a different point-of-view.

This move follows last week’s reports of the Alabama-based SPLC transferring massive sums of money off-shore, notwithstanding its 501(c)3 nonprofit status.

  • Alan Horn

    I am particularly turned off by their attack on the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy. They have been lumped in with the KKK, Skin Heads etc. There is a huge difference. These groups promote hate and the first two promote heritage. There is a huge, huge difference. They say the hate groups have done so much damage to the confederate battle flag that it can’t be corrected. I say that is bull. Those same groups wave the US flag also. Nothing is said about that or what was done to the Native Americans, Mexicans and the slaves under the US flag.
    No. That doesn’t fit in with their agenda. I hope someone sues the SPLC. That would be justice.

    • Pat Griggs

      You are absolutely right. The Southern Poverty Law Center has raised millions of dollars convincing folks that racism against Black Americans still exists in every corner of this country. You’re right, what about racism against Hispanics, Native Americans and other minorities? I guess these groups don’t generate the fundraising dollars that the SPLC is looking for. Anything with confederate in the title is automatically a target for the SPLC. They have to keep stirring the racism pot, in order to keep raising those millions.

      • Alan Horn

        The sad thing is the number of gullible people who fall for it. Wasn’t it the Circus guy named Barnum who said something about the abundance of suckers. I forget his exact words.

  • RevHank

    The Republican Party is supported by hate groups. No wonder the GOP doesn’t want them called out. The FRC does not support the US Constitution. It supports Christian Fascism.

    • Alan Horn

      I suppose you support the democratic baby murderers, gay marriage in the church, atheists who have taken God out of our schools and other ultra liberal causes. Yet you still call yourself Rev.

      • RevHank

        I support the US Constitution. You support the religious opinions that were started by the Roman Catholic Church. There is nothing in the Constitution that supports your religious opinion. Check the Confederate Constitution.

        • Alan Horn

          How many times is God mentioned in the constitution? The Pledge of Allegiance? On our currency? Our National Anthem?

          • RevHank

            No god is mentioned in the US Constitution. It is a godless document. However, He is mentioned in the Confederate Constitution: “We, the people of the Confederate States, each State acting in its sovereign and independent character, in order to form a permanent and federal government, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity—invoking the favor and guidance of Almighty God—do ordain and establish this Constitution for the Confederate States of America.”
            Since 1956, “In God We Trust” is the official motto of the United States and a reminder to the rest of the world that the USA is God’s favorite country.

            The motto has been challenged several times in its history, and each time it has been ruled that the inclusion of the phrase on U.S. currency has nothing to do with the establishment of religion. However, most people with a basic understanding of the meaning of words Americans do regard the message as a religious one.

            Yo0u can thank the Pope for “under God added to the Pledge of Allegiance. I
            pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God , indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
            The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States originated on Columbus Day, 1893. It contained no reference to Almighty God, until in New York City on April 22, 1951, the Board of Directors of the Knights of Columbus adopted a resolution to amend the Pledge of Allegiance as recited at the opening of each of the meetings of the 800 Fourth Degree Assemblies of the Knights of Columbus by the addition of the words “under
            God” after the words “one nation”. The adoption of this resolve by the Supreme Board of Directors had the effect of an immediate initiation of this practice throughout the aforesaid Fourth Degree Assembly meetings. At their annual State Meetings, held in April and May of 1952, the State Councils of Florida, South Dakota, New York and Michigan adopted resolutions recommending that the Pledge of Allegiance be so amended and that Congress be petitioned to have such amendment made effective.
            On August 21, 1952, the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus, at its annual meeting, adopted a resolution urging that the change be made general and copies of this resolution were sent to the President, the Vice President (as Presiding Officer of the Senate) and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The National Fraternal Congress meeting in Boston on September 24, 1952, adopted a similar resolution upon the recommendation of its President, Supreme Knight Luke E. Hart. Several State Fraternal Congresses acted likewise almost immediately thereafter.
            At its annual meeting the following year, on August 20, 1953, the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus repeated its resolution to make this amendment to the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag general and to send copies of this resolve to the President, Vice President, Speaker of the House, and to each member of both Houses of Congress. From this latter action, many favorable replies were received, and a total of seventeen resolutions were introduced in the House of Representatives to so amend the Pledge of Allegiance as set forth in the Public Law relating to the use of the flag. The resolution introduced by Congressman Louis C. Rabaut of Michigan was adopted by both Houses of Congress, and it was signed by President Eisenhower on Flag Day,
            June 14, 1954, thereby making official the amendment conceived, sponsored, and put into practice by the Knights of Columbus more than three years before.