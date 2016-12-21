Coalition of 24 Attorneys General urge Sessions’ confirmation

24 attorneys general, including Alabama’s Luther Strange, have joined together to urge the Senate to confirm Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General.

A letter dated December 16 was sent to Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who both serve as ranking members on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the letter, the states’ top law enforcement officials said that it is ” imperative to confirm someone who has the experience, the knowledge, and the principles” to meet the challenges facing the nation.

According to them, Sessions is particularly well-suited for the position.

“Sen. Sessions has stood in our shoes before,” the letter states. “He will bring that knowledge to bear as he crafts federal policy that will help us to enforce the law. And Sen. Sessions has first-hand experience as a prosecutor. He has faced the challenges of balancing justice with fairness and the rule of law with individual freedom, qualifications that make him well suited to his new role.”

“Few positions are more important than our nation’s attorney general,” the letter concludes. “The person who fills that role is not only charged with keeping our streets safe, but upholding the legal principles that are the bedrock of our republic. Senator Sessions has proven over a long and distinguished career that he has the character to serve as United States Attorney General for all Americans. We urge his confirmation.”

Senate Democrats have indicated that Senator Sessions will face a tough confirmation process, though it is unlikely they will be able to block him from winning the position.

Hearings for Sessions’ Senate confirmation are expected to take place on January 10 and 11.