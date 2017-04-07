Byrne continues push for more benefits for veterans

On Wednesday, House lawmakers passed an extension of the Veterans Affairs Choice Card program in attempt to continue allowing veterans more flexible healthcare options.

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said that the option was needed, though more work must be done to improve conditions for vets.

“It is critically important that Congress extend the sunset on the VA Choice Card program,” Rep. Byrne said. “There are clear problems with the program currently, but extending the program will give us more time to implement wholesale reforms that truly give veterans the choices they need and deserve.”

Byrne is the sponsor of the Full Choice for Veterans Act. His bill would expand access to all veterans under the current VA Choice Program, which is currently only available to those who have waited longer than 30 days for care from a VA hospital or live more than 40 miles away from a VA facility.

He says that he will continue to work toward the passage of the Act in Congress.

“I will continue pushing to advance my bill, the Full Choice for Veterans Act, which would open the Choice Card program up for every veteran, regardless of where they live,” Byrne said. “We must give veterans the choice of leaving the VA bureaucracy and instead allow them to receive care from doctors and specialists in their local community.”

Rep. Byrne’s proposal tracks closely with promises made by President Trump, who said on the campaign trail that he would allow veterans to receive government-paid care in the private sector if they choose.

The Alabama Representative has made other attempts to promote expanding options for veterans. He sponsored a bill in 2015 that aimed to clarify holes in the 40-mile distance provision of the VA Choice Program.