BREAKING NEWS: Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer Plays Key Role in Passing New Healthcare Reform in the U.S. House

  • written by
  • on May 4, 2017 at 3:45 pm CDT

Representative Gary Palmer (R-AL6)

House Republicans demonstrated the value of patience and persistence today, approving a bill that goes far in ridding the nation of Obamacare.

Today’s measure passed the House by the close vote of 217-213, moving the bill to the U.S. Senate for debate, and Alabama’s Republican Congressman Gary Palmer praised the achievement:

“Today the House of Representatives took the first step toward repealing and replacing the misnamed Affordable Care Act and restoring access to affordable healthcare for all Americans,” said Palmer.

Thanks in large part to an amendment he authored, Rep. Palmer went on to reassure Alabamians that one of the few redeeming components of Obamacare—coverage of preexisting conditions—will remain in place.

“The amendment I authored…will drive down the cost of health insurance premiums and helps ensure that those with preexisting conditions have affordable coverage,” Palmer added.

Another critical component of the bill is closing the spigot from which Planned Parenthood receives federal tax dollars for abortions. “There is a little-known provision in the bill which defunds Planned Parenthood for one year and will protect this lives of the unborn,” Rep. Palmer noted.

The House bill also includes provisions that will:

• Stop the tax penalties on Americans who choose not to purchase “Affordable Care Act” insurance
• Eliminate Obama’s subsidies that supposedly helped people purchase policies, converting them instead to tax credits that rise with age of the person purchasing
• Allow individual states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients as a condition for receiving coverage

Representative Palmer provided further insight into the bill, assuring the citizens of Alabama that its purpose is sensible reform, not a move to deny health coverage to those who need it most:

“Although states are provided the option to seek waivers from certain federal mandates, they must certify that such waivers are for the purpose of expanding coverage or reducing the cost of healthcare. There is no underlying intention to exclude people from coverage, including those who have been previously sick, and it is important to note that this bill will not exclude people from coverage.

Concluding that this only the beginning of healthcare reform, Palmer concluded:

“This bill is not the end of our efforts to dismantle Obamacare and repair the damage done to our healthcare system. It is the first major step forward.”

The White House agreed. “This has really brought the Republican Party together,” President Trump said, while Vice President Pence added, “Welcome to the beginning of the end of Obamacare.”

print
  • Richard George

    Gary Palmer played a major role in the new Health Care Reform and has represented the Sixth District very well.
    Keep up the good work.

    • RevHank

      Have him pay for the health care that the poor, in Alabama, will no longer have. Block grants for Medicaid will be sent to the General Fund and little of it will be used as intended.

  • bernard

    really poor government on this. The fact that the revised bill was passed without benefit of CBO scoring means to me that, regardless of whether you support or do not support the bill, the representatives that voted for the bill did not perform a basic level of due diligence that should be their responsibility per their position in government.

  • jeffkreines

    Shame on this jerk. Shame.

    Of course this travesty will never survive the Senate.

  • bernard

    really poor government on this. The fact that the revised bill was passed without benefit of CBO scoring means to me that, regardless of whether you support or do not support the bill, the representatives, including Palmer, that voted for the bill did not perform a basic level of due diligence that should be their responsibility per their position in government.

  • BamaSteelMagnolia1

    Gary Palmer is delusional. This is nothing but Obamacare Lite. There may not be a tax penalty but they to intend on penalizing you and make you pay a premium penalty if you don’t purchase insurance – even if you can’t afford the 5 times higher premiums they intend to charge older Americans. Gary’s not telling you what the Congressional Budget Office thinks about this plan. Or, that younger Americans will receive more subsides than older Americans. Or, why isn’t Gary telling you about the waiver states are getting on that pre-existing condition clause? Yep, I’ve read it and it stinks. It’s misdirection from that terrible budget they passed this week. Don’t bother calling Gary’s number – his offices really don’t care a rat’s behind what the public thinks about this. And, before you jump on my case, I’m not a “cupcake”, “snowflake” or liberal. I’m a long time GOP supporter. I’m a disabled woman who has been without health insurance since 2011 and couldn’t afford the $800 a month premiums of Obamacare (with a several thousand dollar deductible). The swamp is nastier than ever.

    • Johnnie Simpson

      I wish everyone in the USA could see what you had to say.This is what I have been telling people since Obama Care passed.What good is Obama Care if people can’t even pay their deductibles ? This law isn’t any better !

      • BamaSteelMagnolia1

        You’re right, Johnnie. And, those numbers were for me only. My husband has been on Medicare for 5 years. I’m not old enough yet and am trying to hold on until then. I called Palmer’s office and it was like talking to a brick wall. Then they directed me to Mike Rogers office. People like me are called gap people and there has been a study done since Obamacare. It’s been discovered that gap people are sicker by the time they do get insurance (like Medicare), usually have end stage illnesses and their life expectancy is shorter. Thanks Obama and thanks, Gary.