BREAKING NEWS: Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer Plays Key Role in Passing New Healthcare Reform in the U.S. House

House Republicans demonstrated the value of patience and persistence today, approving a bill that goes far in ridding the nation of Obamacare.

Today’s measure passed the House by the close vote of 217-213, moving the bill to the U.S. Senate for debate, and Alabama’s Republican Congressman Gary Palmer praised the achievement:

“Today the House of Representatives took the first step toward repealing and replacing the misnamed Affordable Care Act and restoring access to affordable healthcare for all Americans,” said Palmer.

Thanks in large part to an amendment he authored, Rep. Palmer went on to reassure Alabamians that one of the few redeeming components of Obamacare—coverage of preexisting conditions—will remain in place.

“The amendment I authored…will drive down the cost of health insurance premiums and helps ensure that those with preexisting conditions have affordable coverage,” Palmer added.

Another critical component of the bill is closing the spigot from which Planned Parenthood receives federal tax dollars for abortions. “There is a little-known provision in the bill which defunds Planned Parenthood for one year and will protect this lives of the unborn,” Rep. Palmer noted.

The House bill also includes provisions that will:

• Stop the tax penalties on Americans who choose not to purchase “Affordable Care Act” insurance

• Eliminate Obama’s subsidies that supposedly helped people purchase policies, converting them instead to tax credits that rise with age of the person purchasing

• Allow individual states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients as a condition for receiving coverage

Representative Palmer provided further insight into the bill, assuring the citizens of Alabama that its purpose is sensible reform, not a move to deny health coverage to those who need it most:

“Although states are provided the option to seek waivers from certain federal mandates, they must certify that such waivers are for the purpose of expanding coverage or reducing the cost of healthcare. There is no underlying intention to exclude people from coverage, including those who have been previously sick, and it is important to note that this bill will not exclude people from coverage.”

Concluding that this only the beginning of healthcare reform, Palmer concluded:

“This bill is not the end of our efforts to dismantle Obamacare and repair the damage done to our healthcare system. It is the first major step forward.”

The White House agreed. “This has really brought the Republican Party together,” President Trump said, while Vice President Pence added, “Welcome to the beginning of the end of Obamacare.”