Breaking: Luther Strange will replace Jeff Sessions as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Following the confirmation of Jeff Sessions to the office of U.S. Attorney General, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has announced that he will tap Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange as the state’s next U.S. Senator.

On Wednesday, a source close to Bentley’s appointment process told Politico that Strange is a “great pick” and “a real conservative.”

During his time as Alabama’s Attorney General, Strange developed a reputation for going against his own party if needed. At times, he weighed in on legislative issues, urging lawmakers to solve state budget issues with conservative solutions rather than increased taxes or gambling.

“Tax increases, gambling, those are easy. Reform is hard. But that is the path we must take,” Strange said. “Before anyone in Montgomery asks the people of this state for one more dime in taxes, before they make deep cuts into our most basic services, they must show that they have done everything in their power to reform our budgeting process. Only then will we have the government we deserve, and only then can we begin to move our state forward.”

Last week, the governor had announced that he narrowed his list of potential senators to six, including the Attorney General.

“I have had the honor of spending several hours interviewing some of this state’s finest public servants. I am proud of all these men and women who serve our state with integrity and humility,” Bentley said at the time. “Our people should be proud to have such a large number of qualified candidates who have a heart for serving our great state.”

Strange currently serves as the Chairman-Elect of the Republican Attorneys General Association. He had announced that he would seek the office of Senator in 2018, regardless of whether or not he was appointed.

Strange’s acceptance of the position means that he will leave a vacancy in the office of Attorney General. Governor Bentley will soon be responsible for appointing someone new to fill the role.