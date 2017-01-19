Birmingham police head to D.C. to provide inauguration security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — 50 Birmingham Police officers will provide additional security at the inauguration on Saturday as part of a coordinated effort from local law enforcement agencies to aid the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

The officers departed from the Magic City early Wednesday morning, and they will return to the Yellowhammer State on Sunday. 300 other officers from over 100 separate agencies will join them.

BPD has worked with D.C. police for 20 years, and the officers are glad to contribute to the effort.

“We’re doing it because we’re patriotic Americans,” BPD Lt. David Rockett told WBRC. “We want to represent our city and the peaceful transition of power from one administration to another. We feel like that’s hallmark of our nation.”

The addition of the Birmingham Police adds to the overwhelming Alabama presence on Capitol Hill this weekend. On top of the band Alabama’s performance at the Chairman’s Global Dinner, the Talledega College Marching Band will play during the Inaugural Parade. At the pre-inauguration concert on Friday, an Alabama Webelo Troop from Spanish Fort will lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

(h/t WBRC)