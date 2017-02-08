Is Birmingham the next Chicago? Radio host sounds off after seven murders in a single week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Local conservative talk radio host Michael Hart is wondering what is going on in the city of Birmingham. In a post on his Facebook page, he asked if the Magic City is on track to become the next Chicago, citing seven murders in a week.

Despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the country, Chicago consistently ranks at the top of lists for highest homicide rates. However, since the landmark Supreme Court decision of McDonald v. Chicago, which ended the city’s ban on handguns, the murder rate is actually down from previous highs in the 1990s.

Of late, Birmingham has experienced its own homicide issues only a few years after a positive 2014, which had a record low for homicides in the city. Former Yellowhammer CEO Cliff Sims discussed the issue with Birmingham District Attorney Brandon Falls in 2015, where he learned that respect plays a massive role in the city’s culture.

“The majority of shootings are done for a ridiculous reason,” Falls explained, “usually involving one person ‘disrespecting’ another.”

Falls noted that while disrespect may seem like a minor issue, for some people, respect is all they have.

“The key to understanding disrespect as a reason for murder is simple: When a person has nothing else in the world, respect becomes everything,” said Falls. “If you grow up with no money, then respect is like wealth. If you grow up without a mother or father, then respect is like love. If you grow up without religion, then respect is like God. When you think of it like that, respect might not seem like such a crazy reason for a person to be violent.”

